Former NBA Star Carmelo Anthony Set To Scrimmage With New York Knicks

Former New York Knicks star small forward Carmelo Anthony is set to scrimmage with the team during an informal 5-on-5 workout Thursday, according to Sports Illustrated.

Anthony has been out of the league as a free agent since he was waived by the Houston Rockets after just 10 games during the 2018 season. The forward has said several times he hopes to return to the NBA, but no team has offered him any significant deals. The report does note that the Knicks already have 15 players on the roster, but if Carmelo impresses how could they possibly say no to the former All-NBA player? (RELATED: Carmelo Anthony Denies Cheating Rumors After Being Spotted On Yacht With Unknown Female)

Here is the report:

Carmelo Anthony will attend the Knicks’ informal 5-on-5 scrimmages today in Manhattan, SNY sources confirm. New York has 15 players on guaranteed deals, so one source said not too read too much into Carmelo’s presence at the workout, which was first reported by Sports Illustrated — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 29, 2019

The NBA veteran has been so desperate throughout his time as a free agent, he even went on to ESPN’s First Take to try and convince the world that he is willing to take a back seat given his age. Anthony has previously acknowledged he was unwilling to come off the bench.

“There’s too many people speaking on my name, and I don’t like that.” –Carmelo Anthony on people saying he’s not willing to play off the bench pic.twitter.com/VALEQXW0sK — First Take (@FirstTake) August 2, 2019

Looking for any type of platform to showcase his skills, “Melo” was even denied an invitation to play for USA Basketball, a team that Anthony has won three gold medals with during the Olympics.

The legacy of Carmelo Anthony has completely changed over the last three years and it’s pretty sad to watch. I was never a big Melo fan, but he is definitely better than any team’s 12th or 15th best player on the roster. The Hornets could definitely use some bench scoring with their awful projected lineup entering next season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Mar 21, 2019 at 12:06pm PDT

I would love to see Carmelo play in the NBA again as he has certainly earned another chance to show he can come off the bench. This scrimmage with the Knicks may not be the biggest moment of his career, but it could be a stepping stone to a possible return to the game.