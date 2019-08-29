Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s New Movie ‘The Laundromat’

Netflix’s new movie “The Laundromat” looks awesome.

The plot of the film, according to Netflix's YouTube description, is, "A widow (Meryl Streep) investigates an insurance fraud, chasing leads to a pair of Panama City law partners (Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas) exploiting the world's financial system."

The cast for the upcoming movie is absolutely loaded. Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, David Schwimmer, Sharon Stone and Antonio Banderas are all featured.

Judging from the trailer, this is going to be a very fun crime film. Give it a watch below.

There’s a zero percent chance this film isn’t a fun ride and entertaining. I’m pretty sure it’s impossible to put a cast like this together and not have it be awesome.

I can’t even remember the last movie I saw Antonio Banderas in, but there’s no question he’s a great actor. Gary Oldman?

Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up immediately for “The Laundromat.”

Plus, everybody loves a fun movie about criminals scamming people. Add in the fact the cast is loaded with A-list talent, and this seems like an easy must-watch film.

You can catch “The Laundromat” on Netflix at some point this fall. I’m absolutely going to give this one a shot.