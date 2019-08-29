Multiple Outlets Haven’t Reported On Omar’s Alleged Misuse Of Campaign Finances To Fund Supposed Affair 48 Hours After News Broke

Multiple outlets have not reported on Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s alleged use of campaign funds to pursue an affair with a married man.

Omar’s campaign gave $223,000 to E. Street Group, LLC, which is Democratic consultant Tim Mynett’s company, FEC records show. The Minnesota congresswoman allegedly had an affair with Mynett, according to a divorce filing by Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett, his wife.

Omar’s campaign began making “travel expense” payments to E. Street Group on April 1, less than a week before Mynett came out to his wife about the alleged affair. Mynett told his wife he was “romantically involved with and in love with” Omar, according to the divorce filing.

Despite a complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) that Omar misused campaign funds for an affair, multiple outlets have stayed silent on the story. CNN, ABC, CBS, the New York Times, The Daily Beast and Vox are among the outlets that have no stories on Omar’s alleged affair and the complaint that she used campaign money to fund it.

None of the outlets immediately responded to a request for comment.

From what I can tell, 48 hours after the news broke, here is a list of news outlets that have not written about the Ilhan Omar affair reports: – CNN

– ABC

– CBS

– New York Times

– Washington Post

– The Daily Beast

– Vox (NBC, BuzzFeed, HuffPost did, FYI) — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) August 29, 2019

The Washington Post wrote about the allegations Wednesday, but other outlets have ignored the story completely despite the FEC complaint.

Omar has previously misused campaign funds, and on June 6 the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board ordered her to reimburse her campaign for $3,500. She was also fined $500.

The FEC complaint, filed by the conservative National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC), reads that the timing of travel reimbursements to the organization coincides with the beginning of the alleged affair.

“If Ilhan for Congress reimbursed Mynett’s LLC for travel so that Rep. Omar would have the benefit of Mynett’s romantic companionship, the expenditures must be considered personal in nature,” NLPC wrote. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar’s Campaign Funded Travel For Man She’s Alleged To Have An Affair With, Records Show)

Beth, Mynett’s wife, also alleges that her husband’s “more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments,” according to the divorce filing.

