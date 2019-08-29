Police Officer Body Slams Guy Who Appears To Be Resisting In Epic Video

One guy learned the hard way that ignoring orders from a police officer isn’t a wise idea.

In a video making the rounds on LiveLeak, a police officer tried to get two guys under control, and neither one seemed interested in listening at all.

Things took a turn for the worse when he pushed one to the ground and then body slammed the second individual before finally getting the cuffs on.

Watch the epic video below.

Here's some free advice for all of you, and I hope you're listening. When a cop tells you to do something and it's a lawful order, then you do it.

If you think you're being treated unfairly, then deal with it after the fact in court. What you don't try to do is resist and get physical.

When you resist arrest, police aren’t just going to pack up and go home. They’re likely going to also get very physical and the badge they’re wearing will make what they do legal in most cases.

When a police officer tells you you’re being arrested, you smile, put your hands behind your back, say “okay,” and then keep your damn mouth shut until help arrives.

Everything that needs to be figured out can be done after the fact. You don’t hold court in the streets by resisting arrest.

That’s a really dumb idea.

The police officer in the video above clearly had enough of the antics, and put an end to it. Some lessons in life are a bit tougher to learn, and I think that’s a good way to sum up what we just watched.