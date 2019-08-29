Ready For Football Season? Here Are Six Tailgating Essentials You Will Need, On Sale Now!

It’s that time of year again. Time for football, fun, and tailgating. Are you ready? Amazon has everything you need for 2019 season. Here are six tailgating essentials that you need this fall as football season gets ready to take off. Plus, as we head into the last holiday weekend of the summer, these products are all on sale. Take advantage of these fantastic products at their reduced prices while the sales last.

1.Whether you are watching the game or just socializing, you will need a place to put your food and drink. Amazon’s Choice for tailgating accessories is Camerons Products Tailgating Table. Camerons Products has been a well-known name is picnic and grilling products for 25 years. Their collapsible folding table contains a zippered insulated cooler, four drink holder slots, a food basket, and a travel basket. The table is perfect for tailgating, picnics, camping, and any other gathering. The lightweight collapsible design is also great for travel. Keep it in your trunk and you will always be ready for a party. It measures 31.2 x 5.9 x 5.6 inches and weighs 4.4 pounds. The portable tailgating table retails for $69.99 but it’s on sale now for only $44.99. Purchasers identify it as “a great gift for someone who tailgates a lot.”

2. If you are gathering with a crowd, you will need a place for food prep. Consider the Lifetime Folding Tailgate Table with Grill Rack . This lightweight portable item offers plenty of room for preparation, presentation, and even cooking. This four-foot table includes a pull-out metal extension for a table-top grill. It is constructed of UV-protected, stain-resistant, high density polyethylene and powder-coated steel that prevents rusting and corrosion. Built-in utensil hooks, paper towel holder, and attached garbage bag holder make it a fantastic addition to your outdoor gatherings. Plus, Lifetime added solid steel brace arms and 200% more material at the stress points to prevent unintentional closure. Weighing 25 pounds, the item provides a sturdy and durable surface for all your tailgating needs. It measures 76.3 x 24 x 29.2 inches when fully open. Purchasers marvel at the usefulness, calling it “a great product,” “the perfect size,” and a “must-have!” Priced at $49.98, this tailgating essential is an easy decision.

3. Add hot food to the festivities wherever you go with the portable Weber 50060001 Q1000 Liquid Propane Grill. Recent reviewers call it the “best portable grill” and state “it is perfect for tailgating.” One stainless steel burner produces 8500 BTU-per-hour to heat 189 square-inch total cooking area with a push-button ignition. The porcelain-enameled cast-iron cooking grates and cast aluminum lid and body come fully assembled and ready to use right out of the box. Just add your gas cylinder. The product dimensions with lid closed are 14.5H x 27W x 16.5D inches. This Weber is small but rugged and is extremely durable at 26.6 pounds. Retailing for $200, it’s on sale now for $179.

4. Every party requires a good cooler to house beverages. The Coleman 54-Quart Steel Belted Portable Cooler is exactly what you need. This high capacity storage unit includes a built-in bottle opener and accommodates up to 85 cans. Added comfort-grip steel handles allow for easy lifting. Premium insulation provides up to 4-day ice retention even in temperatures up to as 90°F. Constructed with rust resistant stainless-steel hardware, the heavy-duty cooler is built to last for years. This retro-design container retails for $149.99, but you can buy yours today for only $92.89. It measures 25.2 x 17.1 x 17.2 inches and weighs 20 pounds. Multiple purchasers remarked this Coleman cooler surpasses the Yeti in performance keeping ice completely sold for at least 2-3 days.

5.Now it’s time to add some seating. The number one best-selling chair for your outdoor gathering is the Coleman Cooler Portable Camping Chair . Regularly priced at $34.99, this chair flies off the shelves. Right now, you can buy one for only $29.39. It checks all the boxes. The strong steel frame supports a fully cushioned comfortable seat with good back support. For added fun, Coleman added a convenient armrest cooler that holds up to 4 cans and keeps them cold. If that weren’t enough, the chair also includes a mesh cup holder and side pocket for storage. It measures 8.1 x 37.6 x 9.1 inches and is fully collapsible. Weighing under 9 pounds, it is very easy to transport. Amazon has reviews from purchasers who have owned these chairs for years. They call them “amazing and comfortable.” Others call the items “big comfy chairs with plenty of storage,” that are “a great deal” and “highly recommended.”

6. No tailgating party would be complete without a cornhole game. Amazon has many options in a variety of styles and prices. Amazon’s Choice is GoSports Foldable Pro Regulation Size Cornhole Bean Bag Toss Game. The set includes two regulation size boards (4 feet by 2 feet), eight all-weather bean bags, and the rules. The sturdy construction consists of a composite MDF surface on top of a high-strength aluminum frame. GoSPorts is a US company and this set is protected by US copyright and trade dress. There are four product color options and the red, white and blue version is currently reduced from $119.99 to $102.15. Reviewers state it is “a great game and the company stands behind it.” Other comments include “well-built,” “easy to carry,” and “waterproof.”

