REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future

“Yellowstone” season two is officially in the books after the finale aired Wednesday night on the Paramount Network, and it was a doozy.

WARNING: THERE ARE ARE GOING TO BE SOME SERIOUS SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP.

The question going into the episode Wednesday night was a very simple one. Would the Duttons be able to get Tate back after the Beck brothers kidnapped him? (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Episode ‘Enemies By Monday’ Ends In Tragedy)

My friends, we got a conclusion to that storyline, and it was awesome. First, Kayce promised Monica he would kill the Becks for what they did to the family.

Kayce paid Teal Beck a visit first and found him sitting on the toilet. He pumped multiple rounds into his stomach and one into his leg before the Beck brother gave up some militiamen as knowing where the kid was.

Kayce, Rip (who had a huge storyline Wednesday night), John and the rest of the livestock agents raid the militiamen, blow them away with relative ease. That led to our main event.

John Dutton kills Malcolm Beck, who ultimately gives up the location of Tate. I have to be honest, it wasn’t the death for the Beck brothers I envisioned.

I thought it would be some glorious shootout and the two of them would go out in a blaze of glory. In the end, the two thugs died liked scared cowards.

While it wasn’t the ending I expected for them, it was a fitting end to the two villains. When the curtains were pulled back, they were revealed for what they really were. Teal even said on his deathbed nobody fought back. The Duttons had other plans. Tate was taken home, the Becks are dead and everything seems to be going okay.

That leads us to a few other points. Dan Jenkins died early in the episode after taking out a few bad guys. It was nice to see his redemption arc. I actually felt sad watching him take his final breaths. I never would have said that in season one.

Maybe, the most important part of the finale outside of the Tate storyline was the fact John put Rip in his trust and gave him a house.

Now, John’s most loyal righthand man has a place forever on the ranch.

There was also a very heartwarming flashback moment between John and his father to open the show. He reiterates how the Duttons can’t give an inch knowing that his life is at an end and soon his son, John, will be alone.

I have to be honest here, this really pulled at my heartstrings. For reasons people who have lived in Montana or other parts of real America know, this scene almost hit too close to home.

All in all, it was a hell of a season. I’m not sure it was better than season one. Right now, I’d lean towards the direction that it wasn’t, but it was still awesome.

The bad guys found themselves in bodybags, Jenkins had a great redemption arc before his death and all the good guys survived. Plus, Rip secured his place on the ranch forever. What more could you ask for?

Even in the closing moments when Beth talks about possibly losing the ranch, there’s just a sense of hope in the air that we didn’t feel through the first two seasons.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on season two!