Watch Sacha Baron Cohen In The Trailer For The Netflix Movie ‘The Spy’

“The Spy” from Netflix with Sacha Baron Cohen looks like it’s going to be great.

The plot for the film, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is, “THE SPY, starring Sacha Baron Cohen, is inspired by the real-life story of former notorious Mossad agent, Eli Cohen, who successfully goes undercover in Syria and ultimately changed the course of Israel’s history.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

I know Cohen is known for being a super funny guy, but it doesn’t look like there’ll be many laughs in “The Spy” at all.

Give the trailer a watch below.

Now, I’m not going to spoil the entire plot of this movie, but you can find out all you want about Eli Cohen with a simple Google search.

There’s no question at all the man was a certified badass. Now, his legendary story is going to be brought to life by one of the greatest comedians to ever live.

I have to admit that I never thought I’d see Sacha Baron Cohen in such a serious role.

For anybody who loves history, especially involving conflicts in the Middle East, I think there’s a high chance “The Spy” with Cohen is something you’re going to want to see.

Again, Eli Cohen’s actual life is almost too extraordinary to even think it’s real. The man is a hero in Israel for a very good reason.

If you want the movie spoiled, you can just Google his name. Otherwise, you can wait for the movie.

You can catch the spy on Netflix starting September 6.