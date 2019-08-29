Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Divorce And Says Her Latest Movie Role Mirrored Her Own Life

Scarlett Johansson admitted that when she got offered the role of a woman whose marriage was ending it mirrored her own life.

“I was actually going through a divorce,” the 34-year-old actress told reporters at the Venice Film Festival Thursday, according to Page Six. “I didn’t know what we were going to talk about … I just kind of blew into the room, ordered a glass of white wine and started complaining” about her relationship. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Scarlett Johansson’s Best Red Carpet Moments [SLIDESHOW])

“And he was just listening and very attentive,” she added of the director of “The Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach. “And then he kind of cut it short and said, ‘Funny you should mention it.'”(RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Under Fire For Plans To Play Trans Man In Upcoming Movie)

Johansson continued, “It felt fated in a way. It came somehow at just the right time.”

The Netlix film tells the story of a couple who are managing a bi-coastal separation and divorce with an 8-year-old son.

The “Avengers” star plays an actress with Adam Driver taking on the role of her husband, a theater director. The movie premiered Thursday night during the Venice Film festival.

“Through a divorce we could explore a marriage,” Baumbach shared about the writing process for the movie, per Fox News. “Although they’re coming apart, love always exists. It’s in every scene, it’s there.”

Johansson is currently engaged to “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost. The Marvel star was previously married Romain Dauriac in 2014 before their divorce in 2017. She was also married to Ryan Reynolds.