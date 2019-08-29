Sofia Richie Models Rare Christian Dior Bikini Worth $1,295

Model Sofia Richie posed for Instagram wearing an extra expensive Christian Dior bikini.

Richie, 21, shared a photo of herself in the black and white bathing suit Wednesday, according to a report published by Page Six.

The Dior bathing suit is costs a reported $1,295. The suit comes from a vintage collection designed by John Galliano in 2002.

“In between looks,” Richie captioned the smoldering photo. Richie is currently in Italy attending the Venice Film Festival. (RELATED: Check Out Some Of Sofia Richie’s Best Looks On The Internet)

The model is seemingly following friend Kylie Jenner’s lead when it comes to vintage bathing suits. Jenner recently sported a vintage Chanel bikini that is older than the reality star is. The bright blue Chanel suit is reportedly worth $1,690 and is from the 1994 collection.

Jenner’s suit was once modeled on the runway by Naomi Campbell.

I have just discovered a part of fashion I have not been paying much attention to. I have a feeling this might be the next biggest trend. I’d love to wear a bathing suit that was created in the 90s. However, I don’t have any desire to pay over $1,600 for it.

We’ll see if this trend ever makes it out of the celebrity world, but these two stars look amazing in the bathing suits they chose.