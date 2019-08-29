Report: Obsessed Taylor Swift Fan Detained Outside Her Rhode Island Home, Wanted To Marry Her

An obsessed Taylor Swift fan was detained outside her home in Rhode Island after the man reportedly tried to enter the gate of her mansion.

The 30-year-old man was nabbed when he attempted to get through the gates of the 29-year-old singers’ home in Westerly, RI. The suspect reportedly had no weapons on him and police transported him to a hospital for mental evaluation, law enforcement sources told TMZ in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Is Using This Creepy Technology To Prevent Stalkers From Getting To Her)

This was reportedly not the first run in the man has had with police at the “Lover” hitmaker’s home. He last attempted to trespass on her property on Aug. 13 of this year. (RELATED: Joe Jonas After Hearing Taylor Swift Apologize For Putting Him On Blast: ‘It Feels Nice’)

Another source told the outlet that the man claimed he showed up Wednesday because he and Swift had spoken on the phone and he had gone to her place because they were going to get married.

No chargers have yet been filed and the “Me!” singer was not home at the time.

As previously reported, an Iowa man was arrested nearby that same Rhode Island home in July acting suspicious after police found he was carrying a sack full of burglary tools.

David Liddle was found with a backpack filled with a handful of tools that included a metal bat, rubber gloves and a crowbar. He reportedly told police that he was there to “catch up with Taylor Swift.”

Liddle was charged with possession of burglary tools and a weapon and the bail was set at $10,000.