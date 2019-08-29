Trump Cancels Trip To Poland To Monitor Hurricane Dorian

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will not be going to Poland and will instead stay in the U.S. to monitor incoming Hurricane Dorian.

Trump was set to head to Poland over the weekend as Hurricane Dorian heads towards Florida. The hurricane could turn into a Category 4, and a state of emergency was issued for parts of Florida Wednesday.

The president will stay in the country “to ensure that all resources of the federal government are focused on the coming storm,” Bloomberg News reported.

“I have decided to send our Vice President Mike Pence to Poland this weekend in my place,” Trump announced Thursday. “It’s something very important for me to be here. The storm looks like it could be a very, very big one indeed.” (RELATED: Puerto Rico Issues State Of Emergency For Tropical Storm As Residents Begin To Panic)

BREAKING: President Trump cancels trip to Poland this weekend to monitor hurricane Dorian, will send @VP instead. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/eEOXCHlePd — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) August 29, 2019



“The risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds this weekend continues to increase in the northwestern Bahamas, and hurricane watches could be issued there tonight or Friday,” a tweet from the National Hurricane Center. “There is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida east coast late this weekend or early next week.”

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Floridians of the dangers with the incoming storm.

“All Floridians should have a plan in place,” DeSantis tweeted Thursday morning. “Don’t wait until it is too late.”

