Trump Criticizes ‘Crazy Lawrence O’Donnell’ For ‘Totally Inaccurate Reporting’

President Donald Trump went after “Crazy Lawrence O’Donnell” for “totally inaccurate reporting” in a series of Thursday tweets.

O’Donnell accused Trump on Tuesday of paying “very little income tax and, more importantly,” having “Russian co-signers” on his loans.

The MSNBC host subsequently tweeted about his “error in judgement” after a Trump attorney urged him to retract his “false and defamatory, and extremely damaging” claims.

President Donald Trump criticized MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell in a series of Thursday morning tweets for “totally inaccurate reporting.”

The president’s tweets come after O’Donnell made a claim regarding Trump’s taxes on his show Tuesday night before retracting them the next day after presidential attorney Charles Harder accused the MSNBC host of making “false and defamatory, and extremely damaging” claims.

“Crazy Lawrence O’Donnell, who has been calling me wrong from even before I announced my run for the Presidency, even being previously forced by NBC to apologize, which he did while crying, for things he said about me [and] The Apprentice, was again forced to apologize…” the president began in a series of tweets.

“This time for the most ridiculous claim of all, that Russia, Russia, Russia, or Russian oligarchs, co-signed loan documents for me, a guarantee. Totally false, as is virtually everything else he, and much of the rest of the LameStream Media, has said about me for years. ALL APOLOGIZE!” he continued.

….for the most ridiculous claim of all, that Russia, Russia, Russia, or Russian oligarchs, co-signed loan documents for me, a guarantee. Totally false, as is virtually everything else he, and much of the rest of the LameStream Media, has said about me for years. ALL APOLOGIZE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2019

“The totally inaccurate reporting by Lawrence O’Donnell, for which he has been forced by NBC to apologize, is NO DIFFERENT than the horrible, corrupt and fraudulent Fake News that I (and many millions of GREAT supporters) have had to put up with for years. So bad for the USA!” the president concluded.

The totally inaccurate reporting by Lawrence O’Donnell, for which he has been forced by NBC to apologize, is NO DIFFERENT than the horrible, corrupt and fraudulent Fake News that I (and many millions of GREAT supporters) have had to put up with for years. So bad for the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2019

O’Donnell initially tweeted the claims before his Tuesday night show, writing, “A source close to Deutsche Bank says Trump’s tax returns show he pays very little income tax and, more importantly, that his loans have Russian co-signers. If true, that explains every kind word Trump has ever said about Russia and Putin.”

Harder sent a letter to NBC on Wednesday demanding O’Donnell retract his statements. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Suggests Trump Might Be Compromised Because Of Ties To Deutsche Bank)

“Actual malice can easily be proven based on your reckless disregard of the truth and unreasonable reliance on an alleged ‘source’ who you will not even identify in your story and likely is seeking to mislead you and the public for political reasons or other ulterior motives,” Harder wrote in the letter.

New: Trump attorney Charles Harder has sent a letter to NBC demanding a retraction over @Lawrence‘s Deutsche Bank claim. “These statements are false and defamatory, and extremely damaging,” Harder writes. pic.twitter.com/yhB2bYtFph — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 28, 2019

O’Donnell subsequently tweeted a follow-up statement Wednesday, writing, “Last night I made an error in judgment by reporting an item about the president’s finances that didn’t go through our rigorous verification and standards process. I shouldn’t have reported it and I was wrong to discuss it on the air. I will address the issue on my show tonight.”

Last night I made an error in judgment by reporting an item about the president’s finances that didn’t go through our rigorous verification and standards process. I shouldn’t have reported it and I was wrong to discuss it on the air. I will address the issue on my show tonight. — Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) August 28, 2019

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.