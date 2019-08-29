Afternoon Mirror: WaPo White House Reporter Accidentally Met A Jonas Bro

Quote of the Day:

“Today there were no headlines mentioning Trump on the front pages of The New York Times, The Washington Post or The Wall Street Journal. Anyone know the last time that happened? January 2015, maybe? Wild.”

— David Martosko, U.S. political editor, Daily Mail.

MOOD: “I’m [at] a Starbucks near where the American Political Science Convention is being held. I wish I could just poll the room on Trump and 2020. It would be a takeocalypse.” — James Oliphant, national political correspondent, Reuters.

WaPo WH reporter accidentally met Nick Jonas

“Was outside at Hudson Bar and Books in 2016. Women repeatedly double take, stop and ask guy at next table for a pic. I’m perplexed. Me: “I’m not trying to harass you but why do all these people want pictures?” Him: ‘Heard of the Jonas Brothers?’ Me: ‘Yes.” Him: “I’m Nick.'” — Josh Dawsey, White House reporter, The Washington Post.

Trump has allegedly called Brian Karem a ‘loser’

The White House has suspended Playboy WH reporter Brian Karem for 30 days. He is suing to get his hard pass re-installed.

“According to three people who’ve spoken to the president in the past year and a half about the Playboy journalist and CNN commentator, Trump has privately mocked Karem using typical Trump parlance, such as calling him ‘a nobody’ and a ‘loser’ who has repeatedly acted “very rude[ly] to” Sarah Sanders, the now-former White House press secretary.” — a story in The Daily Beast by Max Tani and Asawin Suebsaeng. Here.

OUCH!

“Gonna be awkward when they hire him next week.” — Fox News Contributor Guy Benson regarding CNN covering the latest news on former FBI Director James Comey.

Stormy Daniels appears to be very happy about this

“Trump…the NDA was thrown out. Lol.” — porn star Stormy Daniels, who was paid $130K to keep her mouth shut after she allegedly had sex with Donald Trump in 2006. Trump has denied the claim. “This isn’t a debate. It’s my life and fact. I have not/will not pay a penny now that it’s been proven I’m not a liar (thanks Cohen) and now winning in appeals.”

Beto O’Rourke’s campaign blasts Breitbart News

Backstory: O’Rourke threw Joel Pollak out of a campaign event this week.

“’Beto for America believes in the right to a free press and works hard to ensure the campaign reflects that,’ Aleigha Cavalier, O’Rourke’s national press secretary, said in a written statement to POLITICO. ‘However, whether it’s dedicating an entire section of their website to ‘black crime,’ inferring that immigrants are terrorists, or using derogatory terms to refer to LGBTQ people, Breitbart News walks the line between being news and a perpetrator of hate speech.'” — a story in Politico by David Siders. Here.

For now, Pollak won’t be booted from future O’Rourke events.

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell has egg on his face

Lawrence O’Donnell, host, MSNBC: “Last night I made an error in judgment by reporting an item about the president’s finances that didn’t go through our rigorous verification and standards process. I shouldn’t have reported it and I was wrong to discuss it on the air. I will address the issue on my show tonight.”

Eric Trump: “This was a reckless attempt to slander our family and smear a great company. Apologies are not enough when the true intent was solely to damage and cause harm. As a company, we will be taking legal action. This unethical behavior has to stop.” (RELATED: Eric Trump Promises Legal action Against Lawrence O’Donnell)

Mark Dice, pro-Trump YouTube personality: “One apology down, ten thousand more to go!”

From the campaign trail: “While answering a question about healthcare, a man in the front row stood with his baby and interrupted Biden for a selfie. Biden kissed the baby on the head.” — Olivia Nuzzi, New York Mag, in Rock Hill, SC.

Also from the campaign trail: “Biden is almost a different candidate in South Carolina, feels like a homecoming. He feeds off energy and engagement of the crowds. Gets lots of cheers for standard stump lines. Many voters have told me he’s their 1st choice, some said they haven’t been looking at anyone else.” — Caitlin Huey-Burns, political reporter, CBS News.

Omar’s alleged affair: Some outlets are opting out of covering it

“From what I can tell, 48 hours after the news broke, here is a list of news outlets that have not written about the Ilhan Omar affair reports: – CNN – ABC – CBS – New York Times – Washington Post – The Daily Beast – Vox (NBC, BuzzFeed, HuffPost did, FYI)” — Steve Krakauer, former senior digital producer, CNN, Mediate, TheBlaze. (RELATED: Keith Ellison Weighs In On Ilhan Omar Adultery Allegation)

Rep. Ilhan Omar: “The amount of energy and money people are spending to smear my character is alarming. It’s as if these people can’t come to terms with my existence in Congress. I wonder why?”

Comey responds to DOJ watchdog, says he broke FBI policy

“And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me ‘going to jail’ or being a “liar and a leaker”—ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president.” — James Comey, former FBI Director.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.): “The Inspector General’s report is a stunning and unprecedented rebuke of a former Director of the FBI.”

The latest from Joe Biden: “We are running out of words to condemn the inhumanity of this administration. An administration that pulls children from the arms of their parents and stalks families in their neighborhoods will now deport children who are in life-saving treatment for dire conditions like cancer.”

