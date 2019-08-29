Watch Early Inside Look Preview Of ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3

The Paramount Network didn’t wait long at all to drop the first inside look at “Yellowstone” season 3.

Following the epic conclusion to season two on Wednesday night, the network dropped a short snippet of the cast filming the third season of the Kevin Costner hit show. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

It sounds like we’re in for a more relaxed start this time around before things get kicked off.

“I think season two is so intense and violent and really, really hard on all these characters. And, I think season three, you’ll get to kind of heal with them a little bit,” Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce, says in the short inside look.

We also get our first glimpse of Josh Holloway joining the cast. Give the awesome video a watch below.

Season 2 just came to an end, but there’s more work to be done on the ranch. Our cast and crew are hard at work on season 3. New episodes are coming in 2020! #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/NW3IsBZFJS — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 29, 2019

I love the fact we’re not even 12 hours removed from the finale airing and the Paramount Network has already pumped out some fresh content for the fans.

This show is the backbone of the network, and it makes sense that they’d want to do everything possible to promote it around the clock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Aug 11, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT

There also aren’t a whole lot of loose ends left after the season two finale. Everything was wrapped up nicely for the most part, and there is a sense of optimism in the air.

I can’t wait to see what we get in season three. Seeing as how it’s already filming, I hope we don’t have to wait a whole year for it.

Season one was incredible and season two wasn’t too far behind. Let’s all hope season three keeps up the strong momentum.