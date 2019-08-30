Ari Fleischer: ‘Hillary Clinton And James Comey Deserve Each Other’

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer had harsh words for both Hillary Clinton and James Comey on Friday.

Fleischer, who served in George W. Bush’s White House, was responding to Thursday’s report from the DOJ Inspector General — which concluded that Comey had violated department policy.

“I know Hillary Clinton blames James Comey for her loss, but frankly, Comey and Hillary deserve each other,” Fleischer tweeted. “Both think they’re above the rules and laws they impose on others; both think because they’re ‘righteous’, they’re entitled to break the rules. Their hypocrisy is sickening.”

I know Hillary Clinton blames James Comey for her loss, but frankly, Comey and Hillary deserve each other. Both think they’re above the rules and laws they impose on others; both think because they’re “righteous”, they’re entitled to break the rules. Their hypocrisy is sickening. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 30, 2019

The report concluded that Comey had been careless with sensitive information, and suggested that he had not been forthcoming with regard to turning over all government materials, but the Justice Department declined to prosecute — a situation that some noted bore a striking resemblance to Comey’s own conclusion to the Clinton investigation.

Comey responded to the same report by suggesting that he was owed an apology. (RELATED: IG Says He Violated FBI Policy — But Now Comey Is Demanding An Apology)