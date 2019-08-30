Celebrate Bebe Rexha’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Bebe Rexha’s birthday on Friday.

In honor of the 30-year-old pop singer's day, we scoured the internet to find some of her hottest and most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some unforgettable ones.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, the "I Got You" singer got her first big break in the entertainment industry when rappers Eminem and Rihanna gave her songwriting credits on their 2013 smash hit "The Monster" and it later took home the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

By 2015 she had released her own extended play with "I Don't Wanna Grow Up." It had moderate success. But her break out moment wouldn't come until she did a few collaborations with the likes of G-Easy with "Me, Myself & I" and the country crossover hit with Florida Georgia Line single "Meant to Be."

I have to admit, I really loved this song and it is my favorite one from the American singer.

Her debut studio album titled "Expectations" in 2018 also found success with her single "I'm A Mess" and it scored two nods for Grammy Awards. Clearly, her career is just starting and we can't wait to see what the future holds.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Bebe!