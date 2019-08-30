US

Defiant Man Lights Up A Cigarette At Gunpoint

Henry Rodgers Capitol Hill Reporter

A man lit up a cigarette after being held at gunpoint at a St. Louis bar and met one fearless man, this video is a must-watch.

In this incredible video you will see a man light up a cigarette after another man held a gun at him. What happens next cannot be overlooked. (RELATED: Good Guys With Guns Stop Bad Guys With Guns)

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump 

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang