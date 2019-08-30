‘Will & Grace’ Star Asks News Outlet To Out Trump Donors So He Can Boycott Them

“Will & Grace” star Eric McCormack called on The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, asking them to publish the names of anyone attending a Tinsel Town fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

Responding to the news that the president would attend a fundraiser in Hollywood during Emmys week, McCormack tweeted, “Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx.” (RELATED: Will & Grace Makes A Joke About Mike Pence And His Wife’s Sex Life)

Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx. https://t.co/7W3xPG3bI2 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) August 30, 2019

Actress Kristy Swanson fired right back, expressing her disappointment that he would refuse to work with anyone over political differences of opinion. “It’s absolutely heartbreaking that you would say something like this & then ask The Hollywood Reporter to get on board with you (so sad),” she tweeted.

“Oh my goodness Mr. McCormack. I personally have never ever NOT worked with someone just because I had a difference with them politically. It’s absolutely heartbreaking that you would say something like this & then ask The Hollywood Reporter to get on board with you (so sad).”