‘Error’ Page On Trump’s Website Shows Hillary Clinton As President

President Donald Trump’s campaign is trolling vanquished Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton with an ‘error’ page that shows Clinton holding a microphone behind the presidential seal.

The website’s ‘error’ page gloats over the results of the 2016 election, where Trump defeated Clinton with 306 electoral college votes. (RELATED: Top Hillary Aide: ‘I Would Do An Ankle Dive At The Door’ If She Tried To Run Again)

“Oops!,” the page says. “This is awkward. You’re looking for something that doesn’t exist…”

While the election was nearly three years ago, Clinton and Trump have continued to trade barbs with each other, with the former secretary of state frequently criticizing the Trump administration on social media and in public speeches, and Trump trashing Clinton as “Crooked Hillary” on Twitter. (RELATED: Robert Mueller Struggles To Answer Questions About His Team’s Political Bias)

Clinton and her allies have also repeatedly called into question the legitimacy of the 2016 election, often claiming that attempted Russian interference altered the outcome. Clinton even claimed earlier this year that the election had been “stolen” from her.

“You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you,” she said in May.