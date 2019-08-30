Joe Biden: DACA Recipients ‘Become Americans Before A Lot Of Americans’

Former vice president Joe Biden said that many immigrants brought to the United States illegally as minors “become Americans” before actual American citizens do.

Biden answered in part by calling for migrant detention centers to be closed. He also defended the “Dreamers,” or recipients of President Obama’s “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” executive action, which protected illegal immigrants who came to the United States as minors from deportation.

“The other thing we have to do is we have to find a pathway for Dreamers,” Biden said Thursday, as first reported by PJ Media.

“You know…Dreamers. I love people who say, ‘Let’s send them back.’ Can you imagine, you’re four years old, your mom says, ‘We’re crossing the Rio Grande,’ and you say, ‘No, mom, I don’t want to go. I’m gonna stay here.’ Come on. Come on.”

“And these kids, who come, and they end up doing well, they become Americans before a lot of Americans become Americans,” he continued.

“No, I’m serious. They get in school, they do well, they contribute to the community, they contribute to the country. So number one, we legalize the Dreamers,” Biden said. (RELATED: Joe Biden Starts Presidential Campaign By Praising Antifa)

The Delaware politician is closing out another week where he made even more gaffes and misstatements.

He told a strange war story during an event in New Hampshire that the Washington Post called “false,” that was apparently three different stories mixed together.

The 76-year-old has attempted to stem the skepticism of his candidacy in the face of repeated gaffes, telling a crowd in New Hampshire, “I want to be clear, I’m not going nuts.”