Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor, Rapsody Tapped As NFL’s First Inspire Change Advocates

Singers Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor and Rapsody were selected as the NFL’s first advocates for their social justice program Inspire Change.

The trio will each perform at the concert in Chicago at Grant Park on Sept. 5, according to a report published Friday by NFL.com. The concert will occur before the Green Bay vs. Chicago game and will be free.

And there it is….Jay Z at work:

NFL to Launch Inspire Change Apparel and Songs of the Season Through Its Social Justice Platform Inspire Change ​​Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor and Rapsody Named Inspire Change Advocates pic.twitter.com/ewu01DCvri — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 30, 2019

The concert will be also be featured in a pregame show shown on NBC and the NFL Network.

The NFL announced the launch of a clothing line called Inspire Change. The apparel line will help fund Inspire Change programs around the United States. The league also revealed they would be featuring new artists as well as established stars in NFL promos throughout the season. The song initiative is set to be called “Songs Of The Season.” (RELATED: Diddy Backs Jay-Z Over NFL Partnership Decision After Backlash)

Fans will be able to stream the songs on streaming platforms. All proceeds will go to the Inspire Change program.

Meek Mill will headline a free concert Sept. 5 at the NFL Kickoff Experience in Chicago’s Grant Park, the league and @RocNation announced Friday. Rapsody and Meghan Trainor are also scheduled to perform at the event. via @JReidESPN: https://t.co/bIMMxojwIe pic.twitter.com/j8ekV2exB1 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 30, 2019

The Inspire Change announcement comes after Jay-Z announced his partnership with the NFL to help select music for the league’s events. Roc Nation, the production company the rapper owns, was chosen to help boost the Inspire Change initiative and help players fight against social injustice.