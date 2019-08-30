Report: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Close To Finalizing Divorce

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are reportedly close to finalizing their divorce after news broke earlier this month that the two were separating after less than nine months of marriage.

Sources close to the 26-year-old singer and the 29-year-old actor said negotiations have begun and so far things have been “amicable” between the two over the divorce settlement, per the Blast in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

Sources added that things should be finalized by Halloween and the details are being worked out by their attorneys who are reportedly drafting the documents to get them signed as soon as possible for the celebrity duo. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

The reason things have reportedly gone so smoothly has everything to do with the prenup the two signed before they tied the knot at a private ceremony with a few family and friends back in December. On top of that the two didn’t have kids together.

According to the outlet:

The agreement, we’re told, is “very specific” and doesn’t allow for either side to argue anything much about each others finances. Liam and Miley both own property, and will maintain ownership of said property.

It all comes after reports surfaced earlier this month that the “Mother’s Daughter” hitmaker and “Hunger Games” star were separating. A day later, pictures surfaced of Cyrus with pal Kaitlynn Carter kissing and looking cozy while on vacation in Italy.

A few days later, Hemsworth confirmed the split with a post on Instagram.

“Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley [Cyrus] and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” the Australian actor wrote.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” he added. “Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

He later filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”