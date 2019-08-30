REPORT: R. Kelly’s Lawyers File Motion To Be Released From Solitary Confinement

Embattled pop star R. Kelly has requested to be released from solitary confinement.

Lawyers for the “Ignition” singer filed an emergency motion Thursday to have R. Kelly moved out of solitary confinement, according to a report published by Page Six. Kelly’s lawyers argued that the singer has no “meaningful interaction with other humans” in the motion.

R. Kelly has begged a federal judge to let him out of solitary confinement to the general population: https://t.co/2Ks4ewm2FZ pic.twitter.com/bAaOyoq8lp — Complex (@Complex) August 30, 2019

Kelly reportedly has limited access to email and is only allowed to shower three times a week.

The singer’s lawyers argued that Kelly is being unfairly held in solitary “because of his alleged offense and notoriety.” (RELATED: REPORT: R. Kelly In Solitary Confinement As He Fears For Life In Prison)

Kelly is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Chicago awaiting trial. He was arrested in July on sex abuse charges and child pornography.

R. Kelly Fears For Life in Prison So Solitary Confinement is Fine https://t.co/stxVyZglY9 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 18, 2019



The Bureau of Prisons decided Kelly could not be held in general population for his safety, Page Six reported.

“In essence, even though he has not violated a single BOP rule, Mr. Kelly is being unconstitutionally punished and segregated from the rest of the prison population,” Kelly’s lawyers said.

The motion comes after reports surfaced that Kelly felt safer in solitary confinement because he feared for his life. As previously reported, the singer is being held without bail because he is seen as “an extreme danger to the community, especially underage girls.”