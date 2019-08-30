Rashida Tlaib: Trump Attacks Me Because He Has ‘Failed As A President’

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib said in a new interview that President Donald Trump criticizes her alleged anti-Semitism because he has “failed” as president.

Speaking with MLive, Tlaib said that President Trump’s attacks on her were his “way of distracting from the fact that he’s failed as a president.”

She also said that Trump’s comments were “such absurdity” and “very painful.”

President Trump has repeatedly called out the Michigan congresswoman for her rhetoric on Israel and Jewish people. In May, he accused her of having “tremendous hatred of Israel and the Jewish people.”

Earlier this month, the president again claimed that Tlaib, along with Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar hate Jewish people. (RELATED: Bill Maher Responds To Rashida Tlaib’s Calls To Boycott His Show)

“They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!” he said.

It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019

Indeed, she has shared an anti-Semitic cartoon and written an op-ed for a publication founded by prominent anti-Semite and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

In another recent interview, the 43-year-old claimed that Trump criticized her and Omar because he’s afraid of “women of color”

“He’s afraid of women of color…because we’re not afraid of him and we’re not afraid to speak up and say that we have a white supremacist in the White House who has a hate agenda,” she said.