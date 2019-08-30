Scott Walker Responds To Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Saying That Millennials Are More ‘Informed’ Than Other Generations

Former Republican Wisconsin governor Scott Walker responded to Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she claimed Thursday that millennials are more “informed” and “dynamic” than older generations, asking the New York Democrat how many millennials fought and died in a World War.

“How many members of the true Greatest Generation fought and died so @AOC and her generation could have the peace & prosperity they enjoy today?” Scott Walker asked in a social media post.

He continued, “…lower child mortality, less poverty, less disease, less hunger, and less violent crime that the current generation. @AOC, you thank the Greatest Generation who won World War II for the peace and prosperity you enjoy today.”

During an Instagram live stream this week, Ocasio-Cortez made a number of questionable claims, including the claim that younger people are more “informed” than older people.

“I think young people are more informed and dynamic than their predecessors. Um, I think that they are more sensitive in a positive way, in that they actually care about other people’s experiences and lives,” the New York politician said, also calling millenials “badass.” (RELATED: Meet The Republican Challenging Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For Her House Seat)

Ocasio-Cortez has also previously claimed that millennials have their own version of World War II — climate change.

“I think that the part of it that is generational is that millennials and people, in Gen Z, and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we’re like, the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change. And your biggest issue is, your biggest issue is how are we going to pay for it? — and like this is the war, this is our World War II,” she said in January.