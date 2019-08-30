Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles’ Brother Charged In Triple Homicide

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles’ brother has been charged in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was charged with voluntary manslaughter, murder, felonious assault and perjury, according to a report published Thursday by Cleveland.com.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland police homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley said in a statement. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

Biles-Thomas was accused of shooting and killing three people and injuring two others at a party in Cleveland. The shooting occurred at a party in an Airbnb rental, police said. A fight reportedly broke out after a group of uninvited people showed up at the party. (RELATED: Three Family Members Of Tampa Bay Rays Prospect Blake Bivens Killed In Triple Homicide)

Devaughn Gibson, 23, DelVaunte Johnson, 19, Toshon Banks, 21, all died of multiple gunshot wounds during the shooting incident.

The two others injured included a 21-year-old man shot in the back of the head and a 23-year-old woman shot in the arm.

Simone Biles’ has not spoken out on her brother’s arrest.

“Eating my feelings don’t talk to me,” Biles tweeted late Thursday night after reports surfaced of her brother’s arrest.