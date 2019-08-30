Politics

Trump Shrugs Off The Possibility His Twitter Could Be Hacked

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Camp David, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

President Donald Trump shrugged off the possibility that his own frequently-used Twitter account could be hacked.

Trump, speaking to reporters Friday afternoon ahead of his departure from the White House, told the Daily Caller’s Amber Athey that “If they hack my account they won’t learn too much more than what I put out.”

“I hope they are not hacking my account,” the president added.

Trump was responding to the fact that the handle belonging to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey — @jack — was reportedly hacked earlier in the day. (RELATED: Twitter Silences Scaramucci After He Called Trump The ‘Fattest President Since William Howard Taft’)