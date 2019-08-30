Trump Shrugs Off The Possibility His Twitter Could Be Hacked

President Donald Trump shrugged off the possibility that his own frequently-used Twitter account could be hacked.

Trump, speaking to reporters Friday afternoon ahead of his departure from the White House, told the Daily Caller’s Amber Athey that “If they hack my account they won’t learn too much more than what I put out.”

I asked POTUS two questions at departure today. On Jack Twitter hack: “If they hack my account they won’t learn too much more than what I put out.” On Ilhan Omar alleged affair: “I think it’s terrible. I think those allegations are absolutely terrible” — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) August 30, 2019

“I hope they are not hacking my account,” the president added.

Trump on Twitter hack: ‘I hope they are not hacking my account’ pic.twitter.com/uHiPaLpBJG — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) August 30, 2019

Trump was responding to the fact that the handle belonging to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey — @jack — was reportedly hacked earlier in the day. (RELATED: Twitter Silences Scaramucci After He Called Trump The ‘Fattest President Since William Howard Taft’)