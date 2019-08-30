Unfit To Print Episode 22: MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Eats Crow On Russia Scoop

The media is still stuck on the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy, and it’s causing them to report a litany of botched stories.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell became the latest victim of Russia fever, and Amber Athey breaks down the entire story in this week’s episode of “Unfit to Print.”

O’Donnell really blew it by running with a single anonymous source to claim that Russians were co-signing bank loans for Trump, and he had to retract the story and apologize after being threatened with a lawsuit from the president’s lawyer. (RELATED: Lawrence O’Donnell Floats Bombshell About Trump Taxes, Later Says Story Will Need More Verification)

LISTEN:

We also discovered this week that The New York Times has a bedbug problem in its office. One columnist, Bret Stephens, took a joke about being a bedbug way too seriously and embarrassed himself in front of the entire internet.

LISTEN:

Also, did you catch The Washington Post trying to smear Hillbilly Elegy author JD Vance? Yet again, an establishment media outlet accuses mainstream conservatives of being white nationalists. Athey explains the difference between white nationalism and Vance’s remarks about declining American birth rates.

WATCH:

