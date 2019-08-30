‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Star Valerie Harper Dead At 80

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star Valerie Harper died after a long battle with cancer, her family confirmed on Friday. She was 80 years old.

The actress, best known for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on the hit 70s show alongside Mary Tyler Moore and later on her own show in the spin-off simply titled “Rhoda, died Friday morning, according to ABC 7. The cause of death was not immediately known. She had been battling cancer since 2009. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

Harper’s career started as a dancer at Radio City Music Hall before she transitioned to theater, improv comedy, and later the small and big screen, per Fox News.

During her career she was a regular on a variety of TV shows for thirty years on top of dozens of films. She also earned four Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for her roles on “Rhoda” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”(RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

Shortly after news broke of her death, stars like Ed Asner, William Shatner, and more celebrated her life on social media.

“A beautiful woman, a wonderful actress, a great friend and with balls bigger than mine. Her brilliance burst through and shined its light upon all of us,” Ed Asner tweeted. “Goodnight beautiful. I’ll see you soon.”

"A beautiful woman, a wonderful actress, a great friend and with balls bigger than mine. Her brilliance burst through and shined its light upon all of us. Goodnight beautiful. I'll see you soon." — Ed Asner

“Even when she was down she danced and showed the world that she refused to let cancer beat her. Now Rhoda is with Mary in heaven,” Marlee Matlin wrote. “RIP Valerie Harper. You were the epitome of strength and humor.”

"Even when she was down she danced and showed the world that she refused to let cancer beat her. Now Rhoda is with Mary in heaven. RIP Valerie Harper. You were the epitome of strength and humor." — Marlee Matlin

"Valerie Harper was always the most gracious and the kindest actor on set. She will be missed. Rest In Peace." — Alyssa Milano

"Another wonderful actor passes away. Loved this show growing up. Valerie Harper, TV's Rhoda, has died at 80" — Kevin Sorbo

"Thank you brilliant Valerie- you gave us so much!! RIP Valerie Harper" — Mia Farrow

"I love Valerie Harper for her humor, her intelligence, her fashion, her strength, and her vulnerability. I'm forever grateful for her art, inspiration and feminism. #RIPValerieHarper" — Kimberley Johnson

"Condolences to the family of Valerie Harper. Going to miss you Rhoda Morgenstern!" — William Shatner

She is survived by her husband, Tony Cacciotti, whom she married in 1987, and their daughter, Cristina.