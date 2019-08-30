Here’s What Trump Aide Madeleine Westerhout Said To Get Herself Canned

Madeleine Westerhout abruptly left her position as President Donald Trump’s executive assistant Thursday because of personal details she leaked to reporters at an off-the-record dinner.

Westerhout had a few drinks that evening and claimed that the president perceived his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump as overweight, telling reporters that she had a closer relationship with the president than his daughters did, according to a Politico report published Friday.

[She] was fired after bragging to reporters that she had a better relationship with Trump than his own daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, and that the president did not like being in pictures with Tiffany because he perceived her as overweight.

One White House official told Politico on Friday that Westerhout’s sudden exit would serve as “a good reminder that we are all staff. We are all replaceable.” (RELATED: Trump Assistant Out After Reports She Was Feeding Info On White House And Trump Family To Press)

Trump confidant Arthur Schwartz did not defend Westerhout’s reported comments but fired off a series of tweets in which he blamed The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker for leaking the off-the-record conversation.

“Off the record” is now officially meaningless. https://t.co/lDHWLUqM3V — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 30, 2019

I’ve heard from two reporters that @PhilipRucker is the one that burned Madeleine Westerhout. A couple of people in the WH told me the same. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 30, 2019

Hey @PhilipRucker. Sharing info that you were given off the record should end your career. Thoughts and prayers, pal. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 30, 2019

Where the hell is the @whca on the Amazon Washington Post / @PhilipRucker scandal? They’re busy defending a Playboy columnist’s right to behave like a buffoon at the WH instead of addressing an unprecedented credibility crisis facing their entire profession. Shameful. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 30, 2019

Neither the White House nor Westerhout has commented on the situation since she left her position on Thursday.