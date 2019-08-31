Man Goes On Stabbing Spree In France. Suspect Is Reportedly An Afghan Asylum-Seeker

Police arrested a man in France, reportedly an Afghan asylum-seeker, Saturday after he allegedly went on a stabbing spree, killing one person and injuring nine others.

The attack occurred outside a subway station in the Lyon suburb, Villeurbanne, in the eastern part of France, The Associated Press reported. The assailant was allegedly a 33-year-old Afghan national seeking asylum in France, according to a national police official.

The reason for the attack was unclear but did not appear to be terrorism-related, and the suspect gave contradictory information about himself, the police official told AP. The official was anonymous due to government policy.

Villeurbanne Mayor Jean-Paul Bret said the fatality resulting from the attack was a 19-year-old man and three of the nine who were injured were left in critical condition. (RELATED: 4 Dead In Southern California Stabbing Spree)

The subway station where the attack occurred has since been demarcated for further police investigation.

The national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office has not yet been involved with the investigation.

