Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Mocked For Green New Deal Posters

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez released new posters for her proposed Green New Deal Friday, and some are comparing them to propaganda from a communist country.

“Surprise! I am thrilled to announce the launch of our #GreenNewDeal art series with custom Bronx & Queens GND posters. The Bronx edition poster will be given for free as a limited release to the public at our Pelham Bay Nature Day & Backpack Giveaway in the Bronx tomorrow,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter, posting photos of an “art series” meant to promote the socialist Green New Deal.

These posters push us to imagine our future with a Green New Deal in two of our beloved NY-14 parks: Pelham Bay & Flushing Meadows. All our #GND posters are made in the US, union-printed & will be available for purchase soon, but available at organizing events now. /2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 30, 2019

She followed up with another tweet, explaining that the posters were inspired by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal plan.

“Our #GreenNewDeal posters are inspired by the original New Deal, updated for our future. During the New Deal, FDR launched Federal One, a US project that employed 5,300 artists that created & taught art to envision America’s future. Left, #TeamAOC; right, original US New Deal.”

Our #GreenNewDeal posters are inspired by the original New Deal, updated for our future. During the New Deal, FDR launched Federal One, a US project that employed 5,300 artists that created & taught art to envision America’s future. Left, #TeamAOC; right, original US New Deal pic.twitter.com/l3PZzlEhzw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 30, 2019

However, some thought that the posters were reminiscent of authoritarian propaganda.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham joked, “Another #GreenNewDeal Art Series finalist! Congrats and thank you to @aoc for your tireless efforts on behalf of the planet!”

Another #GreenNewDeal Art Series finalist! Congrats and thank you to @aoc for your tireless efforts on behalf of the planet! https://t.co/R8sjl04glH pic.twitter.com/eYTYzXYkG7 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 30, 2019

“I’m not saying the Green New Deal poster that AOC just tweeted reminds me of the WWII statue in Volgograd (formerly Stalingrad) but here we are,” BuzzFeed News reporter Miriam Elder said.

I’m not saying the Green New Deal poster that AOC just tweeted reminds me of the WWII statue in Volgograd (formerly Stalingrad) but here we are pic.twitter.com/FjB14jmzXz — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) August 30, 2019

The Washington Examiner’s Tom Rogan also chimed in, saying that the posters have a “weirdly Soviet/Maoist/NoKo quality to them.”

These posters have a weirdly Soviet/Maoist/NoKo quality to them. https://t.co/3ytSSvzEWM — Tom Rogan (@TomRtweets) August 30, 2019

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk prodded Ocasio-Cortez as well, asking, “Why does this seem like something the Soviet Union would post throughout the Red Square?”

Why does this seem like something the Soviet Union would post throughout the Red Square? https://t.co/buxyph4kSV — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 30, 2019

The Daily Wire’s Harry Khachatrian accused the posters of being “Soviet Union inspired propaganda posters.”

.@AOC shares Soviet Union inspired propaganda posters to promote her “Green New Deal” https://t.co/fFOZPP9ycB pic.twitter.com/FWGHs95m1O — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) August 30, 2019

The 29-year-old socialist initially proposed her Green New Deal plan earlier this year, which called for the complete restructuring of the economy to curb fossil fuel use, as well as providing welfare for those “unwilling to work.” (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Bungled Green New Deal’s Release. Her Staff Took Its Webpage Offline)

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders proposed a sweeping climate plan of his own this month in an effort to boost his presidential campaign, calling for over $16 trillion in new spending.

President Trump has publicly mocked the Green New Deal, saying in April, “If they beat me with the Green New Deal, I deserve to lose.”