Donald Trump Jr. Shreds Ilhan Omar Over Alleged Affair

Donald Trump Jr. laid into Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in a social media post Friday, raising questions about an alleged affair between the Minnesota congresswoman and a married Washington, D.C. man.

“To summarize: IlhanMN took (defrauded?) $$$ from donors who have very little disposable income. Then she ‘spent’ their cash with her lover, who was married to another woman,” Trump Jr. said.

“And all of this after speculation that she married her brother to get around U.S. immigration law. YIKES!”

News broke this week that a Washington, D.C. woman named Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett filed for divorce from her husband Tim Mynett, after he told her he was having an affair with Omar.

Omar and Mynett have also been spotted together holding hands.

There’s more at issue here than just a ruined marriage, however. Mynett works as a political consultant with the E Street Group, a company that provides consulting for Democratic candidates. Omar’s campaign paid the E Street Group $223,000, including $21,547 for Mynett’s travel, according to records.

As a piece in the Washington Examiner pointed out, most of the funds paid to the company were after Omar already won the primary race in her district and was going into the general election which she was nearly guaranteed to win, as the district is heavily Democratic. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Snaps At CNN Reporter: ‘Are You Serious?’)

President Trump responded to the possible misuse of funds Friday, telling The Daily Caller, “I think it’s terrible.”

“I think those allegations are absolutely terrible,” Trump said.

Despite the alleged misuse campaign funds, many news outlets have been slow to cover questions about Omar’s alleged affair.

From what I can tell, 48 hours after the news broke, here is a list of news outlets that have not written about the Ilhan Omar affair reports: – CNN

– ABC

– CBS

– New York Times

– Washington Post

– The Daily Beast

– Vox (NBC, BuzzFeed, HuffPost did, FYI) — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) August 29, 2019

Omar has denied the allegations and called questions about her possible affair “stupid.”