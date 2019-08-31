Kennedy Assassin Stabbed In Prison

Sirhan Sirhan, convicted in 1969 for the death of Robert F. Kennedy, was reportedly stabbed in a San Diego correctional facility by his fellow inmate.

The 75-year-old Sirhan was hospitalized for his injuries and is now in stable condition, according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: CAIR Disavows Sirhan Sirhan)

First reported by TMZ, the stabbing occurred on Friday afternoon after guards found Sirhan with stab wounds at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.

“Officers responded quickly, and found an inmate with stab wound injuries. He was transported to an outside hospital for medical care, and is currently in stable condition,” the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

A suspect has been detained and placed in isolation with an investigation pending, as reported by The Hill.

In 1969 when Sirhan had been convicted for killing the late Sen. Robert Kennedy, he was originally sentenced to death. However, his sentenced was later commuted to life in prison.

Years later Sirhan has claimed during parole hearings that he does not remember killing Kennedy.