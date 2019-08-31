Texans Trade Jadeveon Clowney To The Seahawks

The Houston Texans shocked the NFL Saturday when they traded an elite pass rusher for a third round pick and two mid-level defenders.

The Texans traded defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a third round pick, linebacker Jacob Martin, and pass-rusher Barkevious Mingo, according to multiple media reports.

The Texans had placed the franchise tag on Clowney in March, but were unable to reach a deal with the star defender. (RELATED: Houston Texans Will Reportedly Move Forward Without A General Manager)

Terms for the #Seahawks trade for Jadeveon Clowney: Seattle gets Clowney, the #Texans get a third-round pick, LB Jacob Martin, and pass-rusher Barkevious Mingo, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

The Seahawks got away with robbery here, and the Texans lost one of the best defensive players in the NFL for almost nothing. As one Twitter user pointed out, this trade was so bad it wouldn’t have even been accepted in Madden. (RELATED: Months After Being Homeless, Cleveland Browns Receiver Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi Scores Touchdown)

The Texans are still loaded with talent, but losing a former number one overall pick and all-pro player for almost nothing is a tough pill to swallow.

There ought to be some serious soul-searching in the Texans’ front office.