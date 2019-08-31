‘When It Snows In Hell’: Trey Gowdy Isn’t Apologizing To James Comey Anytime Soon

Former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy isn’t offering any apologies to former FBI Director James Comey, who’s requested apologies from his critics.

While the most recent Inspector General report did not recommend criminal prosecution, it did conclude that Comey “failed” to safeguard “sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment.”

Speaking on Friday night’s “Hannity” with guest host and former Congressman Jason Chaffetz, Gowdy pointed out that there are other ways to judge someone other than criminal prosecution.

WATCH:

“You should aspire to more in life than simply skating by without having been indicted,” Gowdy said before noting that perhaps Comey should give back some of his “‘Higher Loyalty’ speaking fees.”

“The criticism here is that if somebody else had done this, they would be in handcuffs,” Chaffetz noted. “They would be going to jail, but is Lady Justice being fair and right here, and is he being held accountable?”

“I would tell my fellow citizens this: We have to have other ways of meting out accountability other than simply indictments,” Gowdy said, observing that Hillary Clinton had a “consequence” of losing the election despite not getting indicted. Comey, Gowdy said, got “dinged on both of the major investigations he was handling in 2016 by the inspector general. That will be the accountability and that’s what history will remember about Jim Comey.” (RELATED: ‘Disturbing’: Chris Wallace Rips James Comey’s ‘Self-Righteousness’ Following IG Report)

Chaffetz later asked if Gowdy intended to apologize per Comey’s request.

“What temperature is it in Hell right now?” Gowdy asked, laughing. “Is it snowing? When it snows in hell, you let me know. Why would I apologize to somebody that’s been dinged on both of the major investigations by a guy like Michael Horowitz, who is hardly a Republican … That’s who said you screwed up, Jim Comey. It wasn’t a Republican congressman.”