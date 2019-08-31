Wisconsin Badgers Smash USF 49-0 To Start The Season

Wisconsin Badgers football returned Friday night by smashing USF by a score of 49-0.

This was a football game that I’d waited months and months for. After the disaster of last season, it was time to wash away the sins of 2018 and get back to Badgers football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My friends, that’s exactly what happened last night as Jonathan Taylor ripped off four touchdowns, and the defense didn’t give up a single damn point.

I can’t tell you all how happy I was watching the Badgers last night. It felt spectacular, and the fact I won a substantial amount of money in the process certainly didn’t hurt.

Now, it wasn’t all sunshine and roses. Our quarterback play from Jack Coan was far from outstanding early in the game.

In fact, I damn near wanted Graham Mertz put in before the first quarter was even over. However, he pulled it together and the squad pulled out the win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 30, 2019 at 6:52pm PDT

Now, we have a meeting with Central Michigan next week. After what I just saw us do to the Bulls, I really wouldn’t want to play Wisconsin right now if I was an opposing team.

It’s going to be a hell of a year. Hit the music!