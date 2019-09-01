CBP Seizes $2.9 Million Worth Of Crystal Meth In Texas, Officials Say

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents stationed in Laredo, Texas, seized $2.9 million of alleged crystal meth from a vehicle Thursday.

A CBP officer directed a 21-year-old woman driving a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica for secondary inspection, according to a CBP press release. A canine and non-intrusive imaging (NII) alerted agents to 65 packages of what they believed to be crystal meth. The complete haul was worth $2,951,960 and weighed 147 pounds.

Laredo #CBP officers seize crystal meth worth more than $2.9 million. More info: https://t.co/VO4QrVjJJu pic.twitter.com/fnacQWIEoK — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) August 31, 2019

The female driver was determined to be a U.S. citizen.

“This is another prime example of our CBP officers’ commitment to our Border Security mission of preventing narcotics from entering our country,” Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry, said. (RELATED: Flushing Drugs Down The Toilet Can Lead To ‘Meth Gators,’ Police Warn)

“Intercepting people who are attempting to bring illicit contraband is just one of the many duties our CBP officers do to keep our communities safe,” Flores continued.

CBP agents seized both the vehicle and the alleged crystal meth and arrested the driver, the press release stated.

The case is under the investigation of the Department of Homeland Security.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to CBP, but it declined to comment beyond what was relayed in the press release.

