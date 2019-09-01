Actress Debra Messing Promotes Message That Says Black Support For Trump Is ‘Mental Illness’

Actress Debra Messing on Saturday promoted a sign posted outside of an Alabama church that called African-Americans supporting President Trump a “mental illness.”

“THANK YOU #Alabama,” Messing wrote in response to a sign that reads, “A black vote for Trump is mental illness.”

“A white vote for Trump is pure racism,” the sign states on the other side.

The 51-year-old also called for the doxxing of Hollywood’s Trump supporters.

Messing joined her “Will & Grace” co-star Eric McCormack in calling for journalists to publish a list of attendees at a Beverly Hills fundraiser for the president.

“Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx,” McCormack said.

Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx. https://t.co/7W3xPG3bI2 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) August 30, 2019

“Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know,” Messing also tweeted.

Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know. https://t.co/YV4UoxrPHI — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 31, 2019

Messing has a history of using her platform to promote liberal activism. (RELATED: Susan Sarandon Defends Trump Supporters And Gets Attacked By Debra Messing)

She has previously praised her son for kneeling during the national anthem, and joined other Hollywood stars in mocking Trump in 2016.