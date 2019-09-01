Hurricane Dorian Upgrades To ‘Catastrophic’ Category 5 Storm

Hurricane Dorian upgraded to a “catastrophic” Category 5, according to reports from the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center tweeted Sunday that Dorian progressed from a Category 4 to a Category 5, calling the hurricane “catastrophic.” The center also stated the hurricane has winds of 160 mph.

“NEW,” the center tweeted. “Dorian is now a category 5 hurricane with 160 mph sustained winds. The eyewall of this catastrophic hurricane is about to hit the Abaco Islands with devastating winds.”

NEW: #Dorian is now a category 5 #hurricane with 160 mph sustained winds. The eyewall of this catastrophic hurricane is about to hit the Abaco Islands with devastating winds. Next advisory: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/oFspgN0XbT — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

The hurricane is headed toward the Abaco Islands with “devastating winds” and “heavy rainfall,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Florida residents Saturday that the storm might endanger residents and that Broward County issued a mandatory evacuation beginning Sunday.

“As you’re looking at these forecasts, a bump in one direction or the other could have really significant ramifications in terms of impact,” DeSantis said at a news conference, according to NBC News. “If it bumps just a little west, then you’re looking at really, really significant impacts.”

President Donald Trump canceled his trip to Poland so he would be able to remain in the U.S. as the hurricane approaches. (RELATED: Satellite Video Shows Hurricane Dorian Is Wall-To-Wall Lightning Strikes)

“We were thinking about Florida evacuations, but it’s a little bit too soon,” Trump said, according to NBC News. “We’ll probably have to make that determination on Sunday.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.