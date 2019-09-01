Take A Look Back At Melania’s Most Jaw-Dropping Summer Looks

Melania Trump looks incredible no matter what the occasion and this summer, once again, was no exception as she shined at events across the globe.

With the long days of summer quickly coming to an end, we decided to take a look back at some of the first lady's outfits at various events during the summer months and find the most jaw-dropping and amazing looks to date.

And there have definitely been some incredible ones. Looking back at last summer, for example, one that truly stands out has to be the stunning off-the-shoulder pale yellow-caped gown that FLOTUS stepped out in during a trip to London, Britain, with President Donald Trump. The look was for a dinner with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and business leaders at the Blenheim Palace.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Who can forget her outstanding patriotic looks each year at the White House for the July 4th celebrations? I think my favorite would have to be the blue and white checkered dress that she wore last year for the festivities. She tied the whole look together with a giant red leather belt and red flats.

There truly have been so many over the last few years it's hard to pick. Check out this list of unforgettable looks that really stood out and let us know if you agree.