Florida Sen. Rick Scott Says Dorian Could Bring Destruction On The Level Of Mexico Beach

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott warned Sunday that the fast-approaching Hurricane Dorian could bring devastation on the level seen just a year ago in Mexico Beach.

Scott made the comments in a segment on CNN’s “State of the Union” with guest host Dana Bash.

WATCH:

Bash began the segment by introducing Scott and asking, “You were governor of Florida for eight years. So many hurricanes during that time. Put this in perspective for us. How bad could this be?”

“Category 5? The best picture to look at, remember Mexico Beach? Devastation along there. The issue is one, the wind, two, the rain. But the storm surge, if this thing turns due west and hits Florida, we’ll see significant storm surge.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Gone. It’s Gone’: Hurricane Michael Effectively Flattened This Florida City)

Scott also warned Florida residents not to look at just the storm’s projected track but the whole cone — because the storm could take a different track at a moment’s notice — and told them to make sure that they were ready to evacuate quickly if necessary.

Mexico Beach, the panhandle community Scott referenced, was effectively wiped off the map by 2018’s Hurricane Michael.

#weatherpicofday dangerous debris fills the air as the front right quadrant eyewall of CAT 5 Hurricane Michael moves over Mexico Beach, FL on 10 October 2018.

w/ @JustonStrmRider pic.twitter.com/1NBRJEnUvL — Simon Brewer (@SimonStormRider) August 28, 2019

.@NHC_Atlantic has just updated Hurricane Michael to a Category 5 storm – only the 4th Cat 5 to make landfall on record. I was there during it all in Mexico Beach and they have so much recovery left – many still without homes. pic.twitter.com/dMSsweRe4h — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) April 19, 2019

On the Florida Panhandle in tiny Mexico Beach, signs of Hurricane Michael’s fury remain everywhere as #HurricaneSeason2019 approaches. Read more and see an @AP photo gallery: https://t.co/yLW14xMSjQ pic.twitter.com/uUj9MgfYRM — AP South U.S. Region (@APSouthRegion) May 31, 2019

#weatherpicofday

Previously underground water & sewage lines strewn across a heavily damaged HWY 98 in Mexico Beach, FL following a vicious 15-19 foot storm surge from CAT 5 Hurricane Michael on 10 Oct 2018. Also visible, damaged pilings vacant of homes.

w/ @JustonStrmRider pic.twitter.com/E1g4z9xeow — Simon Brewer (@SimonStormRider) August 13, 2019