Florida Sen. Rick Scott Says Dorian Could Bring Destruction On The Level Of Mexico Beach

Florida Prepares For The Arrival Of Hurricane Dorian

NOAA via Getty Images

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott warned Sunday that the fast-approaching Hurricane Dorian could bring devastation on the level seen just a year ago in Mexico Beach.

Scott made the comments in a segment on CNN’s “State of the Union” with guest host Dana Bash.

WATCH:

Bash began the segment by introducing Scott and asking, “You were governor of Florida for eight years. So many hurricanes during that time. Put this in perspective for us. How bad could this be?”

“Category 5? The best picture to look at, remember Mexico Beach? Devastation along there. The issue is one, the wind, two, the rain. But the storm surge, if this thing turns due west and hits Florida, we’ll see significant storm surge.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Gone. It’s Gone’: Hurricane Michael Effectively Flattened This Florida City)

Scott also warned Florida residents not to look at just the storm’s projected track but the whole cone — because the storm could take a different track at a moment’s notice — and told them to make sure that they were ready to evacuate quickly if necessary.

Mexico Beach, the panhandle community Scott referenced, was effectively wiped off the map by 2018’s Hurricane Michael.