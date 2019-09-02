Swalwell Takes It On The Chin From 2A Supporters After Mocking ‘Good Guys With Guns’

California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell received plenty of pushback from Second Amendment supporters after using Twitter to mock “good guys with guns.”

The former 2020 presidential candidate had retweeted a post Odessa shooting call from Beto O’Rourke for the government to buy all “assault weapons” back.

“Beto is spot on,” Swalwell wrote. “If you believe assault weapons are dangerous, it’s irresponsible to support a ban on future sales but grandfather in possession of the 15 million already in our communities. Either they’re dangerous & should be taken off the streets or don’t ban them at all.”

Beto is spot on. If you believe assault weapons are dangerous, it’s irresponsible to support a ban on future sales but grandfather in possession of the 15 million already in our communities. Either they’re dangerous & should be taken off the streets or don’t ban them at all. https://t.co/2Iv686AIMT — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 1, 2019

When a Twitter user responded to Swalwell’s tweet with a call to support open carry, the former presidential candidate mocked the concept of “good guys with guns” by noting that no such individuals stopped the Odessa shooter. (RELATED: A Dozen Times Good Guys With Guns Stopped A Massacre)

Big shout out to all the civilian “good guys with guns” who saved lives in Odessa. You know who you are. Thanks a million. *btw, Texas IS an open carry state. https://t.co/cWTeyEkBrC — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 1, 2019

Which left plenty of fodder for Second Amendment supporters to jump in:

Are you seriously that fucking ignorant? Seriously? You are clearly a man who has never had a parental ass whipping but sorely needed one and still do today. Oh ya, I still have more support for a potus run than you did. — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 1, 2019

Democrats actually celebrating that a mass shooting wasn’t stopped by a good guy with a gun. Unbelievable. https://t.co/o3ogbKFSGG — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 1, 2019

And I guess you forgot that the Sutherland Springs shooting in TX was stopped by a good guy with an AR-15.https://t.co/o42IT2vnqX https://t.co/o3ogbKFSGG — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 1, 2019

A United States representative mocking the deaths of Americans. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 1, 2019

Utterly classless. How low can one go on Twitter dot com? https://t.co/c4ZcWHCNvM — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) September 1, 2019

This makes my heart sick. You don’t have to tweet. https://t.co/aoNmkoZFdj — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) September 2, 2019

You truly are the WORST… No wonder why your Presidential campaign failed. — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) September 2, 2019