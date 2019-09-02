Actress Salma Hayek Turns 53 Years Old

Sept. 2 is Salma Hayek’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Salma Hayek is a Mexican American film actress and producer. She was born in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico. She attended grade school in Louisiana and lived with her aunt in Texas before enrolling at university in Mexico City.

Hayek dropped out of school to pursue a career in acting and was known for her role in telenovelas in Mexico. She broke into the Hollywood scene with a role in “Desperado.” She had small success after with roles in movies such as “The Faculty,” “Wild Wild West” and “Fools Rush In.” (RELATED: These Pics Are Proof Salma Hayek Is Still A Smoke Show)

Hayek started her own production company and went on to produce and star in “Frida.” The film gathered six Academy award nominations. Hayek was the first Latin actress to be nominated for best actress.

She has since appeared in other movies such as “30 Rock,” “Grown Ups,” “Puss In Boots” and “Grown Ups 2.”

Check out her photos below: