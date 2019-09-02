Sheriff Rips Sanctuary County Leader After String Of Rapes By Illegal Aliens

A local sheriff criticized a Democratic county executive for overseeing policies that, he says, protect illegal aliens accused of heinous crimes.

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins of Frederick County, Maryland, appeared on “Fox and Friends,” responding to the number of illegal aliens accused of rape and sexual abuse in the neighboring Montgomery County.

Since July 25, at least seven illegal immigrants in Montgomery County have been arrested and charged with sexual crimes, bringing national attention to the county’s official policy that restricts cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“It’s really outrageous,” Jenkins said Monday. “What they’ve done now is galvanized the fact that you can commit — in Montgomery County — commit crimes as an illegal alien and you won’t feel the consequences. You’ll be prosecuted for the state crime, but then once you’re adjudicated, you would be released back onto the street to potentially commit more crimes against the citizens.”

“What [Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has] done effectively is jeopardize public safety throughout the entire central part of Maryland,” Jenkins continued.

Emilio Carrasco-Hernandez, a 37-year-old from Honduras, was recently arrested by authorities for allegedly holding a 15-year-old girl down and raping her. Carrasco-Hernadez’s arrest marked the seventh instance in about a month’s time where an illegal alien has been charged for a rape or sexual abuse crime. Other illegal aliens, for example, have been charged with raping an 11-year-old and a 16-year-old, the latter at knifepoint.

Immigration hawks and federal immigration authorities have accused Montgomery County’s sanctuary policies of fostering an environment that protects illegal aliens from the law. County Executive Marc Elrich, a Democrat, signed an executive order in July that largely restricts how local authorities can work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Officials at the Montgomery Detention Center do not honor ICE detention requests for illegal aliens, and the dentition center has been accused of not properly notifying ICE before it releases illegal aliens from its custody. This policy has led to the release of undocumented immigrants accused of heinous crimes.

Rodrigo Castro-Montejo, a Salvadoran national living in the U.S. illegally, was arrested in Montgomery County and charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault. ICE placed a detainer request on Castro-Montejo August 12, but the request was ignored and he was released from custody the following day. (RELATED: Woman Allegedly Hurls Molotov Cocktail Inside Immigration Office)

Elrich has defended the release of illegal aliens from his county government’s custody, claiming that such decisions are completely left up to court system. Jenkins said this isn’t the case.

“Once that individual has either been released or put on bond or has served his time, a detainer can be prepared and that individual can be turned over to ICE for removal,” Jenkins said Monday. “By Elrich’s own words, he has defied law enforcement or corrections to contact ICE. [The latest alien accused of rape] would be released to walk the streets of Montgomery County again to potentially commit more crimes.”

