Visiting Las Vegas Was An Electric Rush Of Energy, Alcohol, Football And Fun

Ladies and gentlemen, Las Vegas was everything I hoped it would be and more.

Early Friday morning, I embarked on a journey that had been months in the making. Hell, some might say it’d been a lifetime in the making.

The city that draws the attention of millions from around the globe was finally going to get a visit from me and my crew.

This wasn’t any normal visit to Vegas. We were going for the upcoming weekend of college football. This is what we trained for. This is what all the extra reps in the offseason were for.

My friends, it didn’t disappoint. We landed Friday around noon, checked in the The Linq, which is an awesome hotel, grabbed some beers and settled in for the Badgers game.

What happened next sent shockwaves through the world of college football. My Badgers stomped all over the Bulls, and I had more than a couple Michelob Ultras as I watched.

With tons of cash in our hands from the big gambling win to start the day and booze in our veins, our trip was finally at full throttle.

The next couple days was nothing but nonstop debauchery. It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. It was the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

One moment I’m up a few thousand dollars on my football picks, then Bo Nix decided to turn into Brett Favre and I lost it all.

If I didn’t already have enough reasons to hate Auburn, I damn sure do now.

However, we all know true champions don’t have time to sulk. We found the next game, threw down money on Houston and road to a victory thanks to Oklahoma failing to cover.

After we cashed out our winnings, the beers kept flowing, the money kept getting thrown around and the fun never stopped.

I had two goals when I went to Vegas, watch Wisconsin win and win some money. Both happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Hookstead (@david_hookstead) on Sep 2, 2019 at 10:59am PDT

I honestly had expectations through the roof for Vegas. I expected it to be great, and it most certainly didn’t let me down one bit.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to bring the whole crew due to some issues outside of my control. However, that’s just a reason to return sooner than later with the full squad.

After all, Wisconsin’s average margin of victory is 49 points when I’m in Vegas. I’d almost be doing my team a disservice if I didn’t go to Sin City for every game.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

Vegas came through to meet my expectations, and the boys showed up and showed out. Now, it’s time to book a return trip.

Can’t wait!

P.S.: I finally went to In-N-Out, and I’ll have a full review coming for you all soon. I think you’re going to like what I had to say.