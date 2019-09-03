Politics

Alyssa Milano Asks Where The Bible Says Gun Ownership Is A ‘God-Given Right’ — Ted Cruz Shows Her

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz gave actress and political activist Alyssa Milano a quick Bible study and lesson in self-defense Monday.

After Milano asked where the Bible justifies gun ownership, Cruz provided a direct response from the Scriptures while also reaching to the United States Constitution and American history to demonstrate why self-defense is both morally and biblically sound.

Actress Alyssa Milano attends a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York, U.S., July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Milano reached out on Twitter, after responding to a tweet from Texas State Republican Rep. Matt Schaefer. Milano asked, “Can someone cite which passage of the Bible God states it is a god-given right to own a gun. This guy [Schaefer] is clearly owned by the gun lobby.” (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Tweets Photos Of VP Pence, Nazi SS Chief Himmler)

Cruz responded by clarifying the debate to one of the right to self-defense, since firearms did not exist when the Bible was recorded. Cruz noted, It is of course not the right to a modern-day firearm that is God-give but rather the right to Life & the right to Liberty.”

Cruz then quoted Exodus 22:2 as just one example of Scripture promoting the right to self-defense: “If a thief is caught breaking in at night & is struck a fatal blow, the defender is not guilty of bloodshed.”

After arguing that the Constitution proclaims the right to bear arms as a prerequisite to preserving liberty of the person, Cruz notes that movements to deprive Americans of their guns have usually been driven by a desire to impede individual freedom. The senator notes that “post Civil War, disarming Black Americans was a critical objective of the KKK, and was memorialized in countless Jim Crow laws … ” (RELATED: Bette Midler Calls Ted Cruz “Spineless,” He Responds With Compliments — And Facts)

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 17: US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) talks with SiriusXM host Julie Mason at The National Air and Space Museum on July 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

After delivering his 10-tweet dissertation, Milano said she would like to discuss the gun control debate with Cruz in person. The senator agreed to “to sit down & visit next week … [and] have a civil & positive conversation … ”