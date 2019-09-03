Alyssa Milano Asks Where The Bible Says Gun Ownership Is A ‘God-Given Right’ — Ted Cruz Shows Her

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz gave actress and political activist Alyssa Milano a quick Bible study and lesson in self-defense Monday.

After Milano asked where the Bible justifies gun ownership, Cruz provided a direct response from the Scriptures while also reaching to the United States Constitution and American history to demonstrate why self-defense is both morally and biblically sound.

Milano reached out on Twitter, after responding to a tweet from Texas State Republican Rep. Matt Schaefer. Milano asked, “Can someone cite which passage of the Bible God states it is a god-given right to own a gun. This guy [Schaefer] is clearly owned by the gun lobby.” (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Tweets Photos Of VP Pence, Nazi SS Chief Himmler)

Can someone cite which passage of the Bible God states it is a god-given right to own a gun? This guy is unbelievable and is clearly owned by the gun lobby. #NoRA https://t.co/PxVV1RoV2Z — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 1, 2019

Cruz responded by clarifying the debate to one of the right to self-defense, since firearms did not exist when the Bible was recorded. Cruz noted, It is of course not the right to a modern-day firearm that is God-give but rather the right to Life & the right to Liberty.”

An excellent Q, worth considering carefully w/o the snark of Twitter. It is of course not the right to a modern-day firearm that is God-give but rather the right to Life & the right to Liberty. Essential to that right to life is the right to DEFEND your life & your family. 1/x https://t.co/8pjstMGrGB — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 1, 2019

Cruz then quoted Exodus 22:2 as just one example of Scripture promoting the right to self-defense: “If a thief is caught breaking in at night & is struck a fatal blow, the defender is not guilty of bloodshed.”

2/x The right to self-defense is recognized repeatedly in the Bible, eg Exodus 22:2: “If a thief is caught breaking in at night & is struck a fatal blow, the defender is not guilty of bloodshed.” (Note, though, verse 3 says it IS murder if during daylight (ie, not self-defense). — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 1, 2019

After arguing that the Constitution proclaims the right to bear arms as a prerequisite to preserving liberty of the person, Cruz notes that movements to deprive Americans of their guns have usually been driven by a desire to impede individual freedom. The senator notes that “post Civil War, disarming Black Americans was a critical objective of the KKK, and was memorialized in countless Jim Crow laws … ” (RELATED: Bette Midler Calls Ted Cruz “Spineless,” He Responds With Compliments — And Facts)

8/x That’s also why, post Civil War, disarming Black Americans was a critical objective of the KKK, and was memorialized in countless Jim Crow laws—to strip African-Americans of their God-given right to self-defense from violence. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 2, 2019

After delivering his 10-tweet dissertation, Milano said she would like to discuss the gun control debate with Cruz in person. The senator agreed to “to sit down & visit next week … [and] have a civil & positive conversation … ”