‘Angel Has Fallen’ Leads Labor Day Weekend Box Office, Total Earnings Around $50 Million

“Angel has Fallen” with Gerard Butler put up some impressive box office numbers over Labor Day weekend.

The third movie in the Mike Banning saga scored a $15 million domestic weekend, which was enough for the top spot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Watch Gerard Butler In The Trailer For ‘Angel Has Fallen‘)

The film has now earned a total of $44 million.

I don’t think anybody should be too surprised that Butler’s latest movie is putting up solid numbers at the box office.

The Mike Banning series has been awesome through the first two films, and I have no doubt “Angel has Fallen” is just as solid as “Olympus has Fallen” and “London has Fallen.”

All these movies are about is shooting bad guys, blowing stuff up, Butler dropping some awesome one liners and keeping fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

They’re pretty much cooked up for teenage boys and guys who just love action movies.

Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to see it. I’ve been a little busy with college football and Las Vegas. However, I’m back now and should have a little more free time. I look forward to finding out how Banning kills all the bad guys this time.

For those of you who have seen it, sound off in the comments with your thoughts. I’m interested to hear them.