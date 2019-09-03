Victoria’s Secret Model Barbara Fialho Announces Daughter’s Arrival

Supermodel Barbara Fialho is clearly a proud mama after sharing a gorgeous picture of her baby girl, Maria, on Instagram Tuesday with her millions of followers.

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret model didn’t explain much about the sweet black-and-white shot of her and entrepreneur husband Rohan Marley’s little girl or when she was born. But she did caption the post, per Google translate, “I love loving my Maria ???? My Jamaican Brasileirinha.” (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Sep 3, 2019 at 11:17am PDT

Reading through the comments, Marley, shared a sweet message to his daughter writing, “MY BEAUTIFUL PRINCESSA.” (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

It comes after the lingerie model made headlines earlier this year when she announced that she and Marley were expecting their first child together.

“I’ll be missing my @VictoriasSecret family for the next months for the fittings … And I hope to be ready in time for this year’s show,” Fialho captioned her post, along with a snap from one of her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show.

“It’s been [seven] years of dreams, work and such a close relationship throughout the making of the fashion show,” she added. “I have the dream job! I saw each look come to life, from sketch to reality, [seven] years in a row… ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Apr 26, 2019 at 12:38pm PDT

Fialho continued, “This year, baby Maria is taking me [through] a different kind of creation process, a very special one, tho I can’t help my [sadness] and I would like to thank this incredible team for changing my life forever…”

The Brazilian beauty surprised fans back in March with news that she and Rohan had tied the knot.