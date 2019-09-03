Watch The Teaser Trailer For ‘Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching’

HBO dropped the teaser Tuesday for “Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching” about Nick Saban and Bill Belichick, and it looks awesome.

The film will chronicle the relationship shared by the two legendary coaches over decades in the sport ever since they coached on the Browns together. For those of you wondering, it looks like it’s going to be straight up football porn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Whether you love or hate the two coaches, there’s no question at all that they’re the two most successful coaches to ever exist at their respective levels.

Belichick has led the Patriots to six Super Bowls and Saban has six rings has a head coach at the college level. His recent run at Alabama is straight out of a video game. The film looks like it’s going to do an awesome job shining a light on all their success.

Give the trailer a watch below.

Yeah, you can go ahead and inject this into my veins immediately. This looks like it’s going to be out of control and must watch content for football fans when it gets released December 10.

I’d question just about anybody who claims to be a football fan, but is going to pass on “Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching.”

Why would you do it? Why?

For fans of the game, I think we’re all in agreement that it looks like something we’re all going to tune in for.

I can’t wait to see what HBO provides. I have a feeling it won’t disappoint at all.